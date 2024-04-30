Telxius expands Caribbean subsea cable system

“This new route underscores Telxius’ dedication to advancing technology and enabling digital transformation. Our developments across the region are driven by growing customer demand and new opportunities to support local and global enterprises and we are continually evolving our capabilities to better serve the needs of our customers in this fast- growing market,” said Mario Martín, CEO at Telxius.

SAm-1 is fully owned by Telxius, and supplied by Subcom. It makes up part of Telxius’ subsea cable portfolio connecting the US with the Caribbean and Latin America.

Telxius said that by leveraging this advanced infrastructure, enterprises in the Dominican Republic will experience improved connectivity, facilitating smoother communication, commerce, and collaboration both regionally and globally.

“This new route will accelerate digital transformation in key regions, allowing them to fully participate in today’s digital economy,” Martín added.

Initially launched in 2001, SAm-1 covers 25,000km. 22,000km is underwater with an additional 3,000km of terrestrial fibre across Argentina, Chile and Guatemala.

The cable houses four fibre pairs and was initially designed with each fibre pair capable of carrying 48x10 Gbps each for a system capacity of 1.92 Tbps.

Following an upgrade in 2012, the cable was enhanced to support the 100Gbps wavelength, boosting its capacity to 20 Tbps.

The new route is the only privately owned cable between the two landing stations with this level of capacity available.

The entire system spans the Atlantic and Pacific Ocean. On the west coast of the Americas it connects Guatemala with Ecuador, Peru and Chille. On the Atlantic side it runs from Argentina to Brazil before heading into the Caribbean to land in Puerto Rico, Colombia and the Dominican Republic.

The route then heads north to connect back to Guatemala and on to Boca Roton, Florida in the US.

Telxius’ other subsea cables in the region include Bursa, which was ready for service in 2018 and connects Virginia in the US with Brazil via Puerta Rico, and the Pacific Caribbean Cable System (PCCS), which travels from Jacksonville, Florida to Pureto Rico. PCCS then continues to Curacao, Aruba, Colombia, Panama and Ecuador.