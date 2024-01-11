BT’s Daniel Gilks: This breakthrough could solve the rural connectivity divide

On Monday,Capacity reportedthat BT Group conducted a Microsoft Teams call using a quantum optical radio receiver – the first of its kind.

But what does this mean in practice and why does it matter?

“The technology could have a series of wide-ranging impacts. The creation of an ultra-sensitive RF receiver could push the boundaries of detectability at mobile cell edges, which could be a tool in helping to close the rural connectivity divide,” Gilks told Capacity.

He said the receiver could also support lower power transmission from resource constrained handsets.

Another benefit is that the new technology can support smoother services and cell hand over.

“This would become particularly relevant in a future of higher frequency spectrum with increased radio attenuation,” Gilks said.

“This type of receiver could transform network architectures for industrial IoT and low power device applications. An all-optical radio receiver also offers a completely new, light-weight form factor for radio antennas which could reduce mobile network energy consumption”.

Although optimistic about the potential of what could be a transformational technology, Gilks acknowledged that it's still early days. “We anticipate it is three to five years from commercial deployment,” he said.

Would there be an implications on handsets?

“As the technology can be operated transparently to network end-points, this means that in principle, the quantum radio could be introduced for the handsets already in operation,” Gilks said.

However, in terms of next steps, Gilks would like to be able to demonstrate improved battery life for user equipment in remote areas and improved network availability and coverage for uplink limited areas.

The maturity of the vendor landscape to roll out at scale

With the Microsoft Teams call, Gilks says BT has demonstrated how its technology can be integrated transparently in a 4G receiver chain, and demonstrated an operating IP link.

“However, whilst much of the scientific proof of principle is in place, the development of the engineering standards, the cross-domain expertise and the landscape of suppliers, contractors and manufacturers for quantum technology is only just beginning to emerge,” he said.

Future research and development

“In the longer term, whilst our trial has allowed us to consider using a quantum optical system directly as an RF receiver, it also points the way to future quantum internet development for memory and computation,” Gilks said.

Gilks said BT Group have been researching and developing on quantum for many years, and are currently working across a range of quantum technologies. These include communications, computing, sensing and timing to explore real-world applications.

“The Government’s ‘Quantum Missions’ report signals a critical step forward in the UK’s ability to develop a quantum enabled economy. We look forward to continuing to work with the Government over the coming months to make these missions a reality,” he said.

Some of the missions are more near-term, such as the ambition to deploy the world’s most advanced quantum network at scale by 2035. Gilks said BT’s London quantum secure metro network represents an important step towards this ambition.

