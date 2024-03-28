Singtel teams with Cisco, Fortinet and Nokia on quantum-safe solutions

With this collaboration, enterprises are able to tap on Cisco’s routing platform, Fortinet’s firewalls and Nokia’s optical devices to boost their defences against cyber threats.

The solutions use quantum key distribution, which is a secure method for distributing encryption keys only known by shared parties from Singtel’s QSN and can be easily integrated into the enterprises’ existing network and security infrastructure.

The news comes shortly after an announcement by the Infocomm Media Development Authority to develop Singapore’s first nationwide QSN by mid-2024, together with global quantum cybersecurity leader ID Quantique.

This is a strategic initiative that is aimed at fortifying Singapore’s resilience against quantum threats in the next decade.

Mr Lim Seng Kong, managing director of enterprise at Singtel Singapore said: “The task of building a nationwide QSN requires close collaboration between telcos, IT, and technology leaders.

“We are bringing together global leaders in their fields to bolster our ecosystem of quantum-safe solutions so enterprises can better optimise their investments, solve complex problems, innovate and scale with ease.

“The evolving nature of cyber threats also necessitates that we continuously update our security posture. We welcome the industry to join us on this journey as we prepare for the quantum age.”

Singtel’s quantum-safe network is part of its domestic network offerings which are built and engineered to secure business critical data and provide enhanced security for the data network and flexibility as a managed service.

Singel is also working with government agencies such as HTX (Home Team Science and Technology Agency) to develop and test quantum-safe network use cases.