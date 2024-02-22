Toshiba and Orange successfully deploy QKD signals on traditional networks

The trials delivered quantum key distribution (QKD) co-existing alongside high number of conventional DWDM data signals and then showed 400Gbs quantum secure data transmission with QKD encryption over a 184km fibre link.

The lab evaluations replicated the network architectures, data transmission and multiplexing schemes currently in use and showed that today’s networks and data can easily and practically be protected from attack by quantum computers.

“Data security is the bedrock of our services at Orange, and we're excited to reveal the successful outcomes of our collaboration with Toshiba," said Laurent Leboucher, Group CTO and SVP, Orange Innovation Networks.

"Our last work demonstrates that quantum key distribution (QKD) can be integrated into existing regional network infrastructures, marking a significant advancement in quantum-secure communications. Working with Toshiba was essential to demonstrate that such innovations could benefit to our customers.”

The growing power and availability of quantum computing means that current public key encryption methods could soon become insecure.

QKD provides protection against key theft threats but can incur challenges when being deployed on current networks that are designed to only carry traditional data signals.

As a result, Toshiba and Orange demonstrated that QKD-secured signals can co-exist with traditional data transmissions on the same fibre network, meaning that QKD technology can be deployed on existing fibre networks alongside existing classical data services.

Following the success of this first phase of tests, Toshiba and Orange carried out further experiments to evaluate QKD deployment in a more complex architecture.

Researchers established a 184km-long network, consisting of three QKD links deployed over sections of standard single-mode fibre and two trusted nodes, representing a typical metro-based fibre network.

The Toshiba Quantum Key Management System was used to delivery quantum secure keys across the network to encryption devices.

Adtran’s FSP 3000 open optical transport technology and Adva Network Security’s ConnectGuard technology powered the encryption of data.

Each section of the 184km three link QKD network was equipped with Toshiba’s commercial QKD systems.

“We’ve seen that many organisations are moving from merely evaluating the threat posed by quantum computing to taking action to protect themselves,” said Dr Andrew Shields, head of the Toshiba Quantum Technology Division.

“These lab evaluations have demonstrated that our QKD technology can be successfully deployed on real-life networks for real-life applications, today, without the need for further investment in new infrastructure. It’s been a pleasure to work with operators like Orange to test the viability of the QKD technology use in today’s networks, and we look forward to helping organisations protect their communications now and into the future.”