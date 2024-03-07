Ericsson names Rebecca Rohr as chief compliance officer

In her new role, Rohr will oversee the compliance team as well as the investigations office, bringing both functions under a single leader.

"I'm pleased to have Becky take on this important leadership position; she is a strong leader in the organisation, and she embodies the values and standards of excellence that we hold within Ericsson,” added Börje Ekholm, president and CEO of Ericsson.

“With the change in reporting structure and Becky as our new CCO we will continue to build and transform our culture focusing on strong decision making and risk management, effective oversight, and accountability. Ethical standards shall continue to stand in the centre of everything we do and be our competitive strength."

She succeeds Jan Sprafke the former chief compliance officer who joined the company in 2020 and is leaving Ericsson to pursue other opportunities.

"I'm proud of the progress of our ethics and compliance program over the last few years,” commented Sprafke.

“As the company is truly dedicated in its continued mission to instil integrity into everything it does, and is poised for sustainable success, I am excited to explore new opportunities."

Rohr has been with Ericsson since 2022 and has played a large part in driving the cultural transformation of the business. She will continue to report to Scott Dresser, group chief legal officer, and the Audit and Compliance Committee of the board of directors.

"I look forward to continuing to execute on our strategy to drive cultural transformation, leading compliance and investigations to improve our ways of working and strengthen sustainability of the program,” said Rohr.

“I thank Jan for his partnership and for his significant contributions in embedding compliance and ethics into our daily operations around the world."