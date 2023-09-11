emPOWERED Network
The US Senate has voted, confirming Anna Gomez as Commissioner the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
BT has appointed Allison Kirkby as its new CEO, taking over from Philip Jansen around the end of January 2024 at the latest.
Hilary Stephenson, managing director at Nexer Digital, says we must defend the growing criticism of diversity and inclusion initiatives.
Madison Embry, people and communities country leader at Cisco UK & Ireland, and Alex Allen, senior director of inclusion and collaboration community partners at Cisco, detail how to foster the best possible culture in workplaces.
Verizon Partner Solutions has sought to blaze a trail at the forefront of industry initiatives to drive diversity, while promoting outreach and volunteering. VPS's Jennifer Parkhill, Saida Ruscitto and Lorraine Nieto talk about the latest steps in this journey and their roles at the company.
There is an “alarming” lack of diversity among senior technology personnel according to The Tech Talent Charter’s (TTC) latest Diversity in Tech report.
Forthcoming events
Datacloud Global Congress 20244-6 June, 2024, Cannes
Messaging & SMS World 20244-5 June 2024, London
Aliette Mousnier-Lompré, CEO of Orange Business Services (OBS), has posted a picture showing that she works alongside five senior women.
The telecoms industry in the UK is not as diverse as it likes to think it is, a new report has told the UK government.
Amanda Brock, chief executive of OpenUK, says minority groups shoulder most of the work to achieve diversity in open source
Prelini Udayan-Chiechi, SVP global field demand and regional marketing at Zendesk, describes how the software-as-a-service company goes beyond mere diversity