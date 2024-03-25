NTT launches DACH focused IT services business

The new company will launch on April 1st this year, and follows a three year collaboration between NTT Data and Reiz Tech. It will be called LITIT.

The two companies created LITIT with a view to understanding and integrating the cultural nuances and business requirements unique to the DACH market.

“In Reiz Tech’s three-year collaboration with NTT, we found that our work cultures and ethics align closely. And our cooperation proved highly successful, as evident in the speed of delivery, responsiveness, and the quality of project outcomes,” said Kristina Kikalienė, the new CEO of LITIT.

Prior to her new role, Kikalienė served as a key account manager for Reiz Tech.

“Moving forward, LITIT will be positioned to leverage the deep-rooted technological expertise and cultural strengths of its two parent companies,” she said.

The new business has strong growth ambitions, aiming to hire up to 100 specialists in its first year. By 2027 it aims to employee several hundred people.

A core component of LITIT’s mission will be to foster talent and innovation within the IT community.

It will collaborate with local educational institutions to nurture the next generation of IT professionals.

This initiative is expected to contribute significantly to the already notable IT talent pool in Lithuania, ensuring a steady influx of skilled individuals prepared to excel and grow with the company.