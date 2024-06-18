Stack Infrastructure launches university programme for female students

Beginning with the 2024-2025 academic year, Stack will fund the entire academic studies of selected students, including the full cost of tuition fees as well as living expenses.

The scholars will also be given access to mentorship, internship opportunities and attendance at leading data centre industry events.

The programme, which is with leading financial ed-tech platform Blackbullion, supports Stack’s commitment to helping underserved communities, promoting social mobility and developing the next generation of diverse industry leaders.

"The Stack Scholarship Program is a groundbreaking initiative which we are proud to add to our growing list of meaningful and impactful education programmes across EMEA," said John Eland, CEO of Stack EMEA.

"Data centres are the backbone of digital innovation, and we believe the sector offers vibrant and dynamic career opportunities for ambitious individuals from an array of backgrounds.

“The STACK Scholarship Program reinforces our unwavering commitment to social mobility, diversity, and driving representation within the data centre industry.”

The scholarship programme was announced at the company’s 2024 DE&I Groundworks Conference, hosted in Zurich last month.

“Stack says employees from different regions, backgrounds, and roles participated in the event, which featured sessions on shaping policies and practices to drive greater inclusion, unveiling the power of belonging in the workplace, and laying the foundation for diversity, equity, and inclusion.