Equinix appoints digital transformation leader Harmeen Mehta as new CDIO

Ben Wodecki
April 04, 2025 10:57 AM
Harmeen Mehta, EVP and chief digital and innovation officer at Equinix

Equinix has added Harmeen Mehta as its new chief digital and innovation officer.

Mehta has 28 years of experience in digital transformation and joins the data centre firm from BT Group, where she led similar efforts at the telco giant.

In her new role at Equinix, Mehta will work to align the company’s technology capabilities with its business strategy, identifying emerging technologies to enhance customer experience and improve operational efficiency.

“Mehta is a visionary leader with a proven track record in digital transformation and innovation,” said Adaire Fox-Martin, CEO and president of Equinix.

“Her experience in leading complex programs and developing innovative solutions will equip us to better serve our customers and enhance experiences across the organisation. I look forward to her leadership in advancing innovation and value across our ecosystem.”

Beyond BT, Mehta served as Bharti Airtel’s global chief information officer & CEO of its cloud and security business.

She has also previously held senior technology leadership roles at BBVA, Bank of America, Merrill Lynch and HSBC, as well as having worked as a consultant to British Airways and Qantas.

Mehta also currently serves as a non-executive director on the board of Lloyds Banking Group and as vice chair and board member of TM Forum.

“With an eye on innovation, I look forward to leading Equinix's transformational journey to deliver even greater opportunities for the thousands of customers that rely upon Equinix every day for their mission-critical digital infrastructure,” Mehta said.

Equinix appoints James Tyler as UK managing director

BT and Equinix boost global fabric for multinational connectivity

NewsPeople and TalentemPOWERED Networkdata centreData CentresAppointments
