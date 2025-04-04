Vodafone launches unified procurement and connectivity services
Ben Wodecki
April 04, 2025 11:30 AM
Vodafone Group has consolidated its procurement company and voice and roaming services divisions into a single entity called Vodafone Procure & Connect.

The move aims to streamline services and enhance customer experience through a unified approach.

The newly formed organisation will continue to operate from Luxembourg, serving both Vodafone's internal operations and third-party customers.

The integration brings together two powerhouse divisions with impressive track records: the procurement company manages €19 billion in annual spend across 8,000 global suppliers, while the voice and roaming services handles over €1.5 billion in trading volume and 25 billion voice minutes yearly.

“The launch of Vodafone Procure & Connect marks an important milestone, which simplifies our offering and enhances our innovation capability by combining the strengths of two divisions into one trusted partner,” said Ninian Wilson, Vodafone Group's supply chain management director, who will lead the new entity as CEO.

The combined entity's expanded portfolio includes managed procurement services, design-to-cost engineering programmes focused on value optimisation and risk management, and international voice and packet exchange services.

Vodafone Procure & Connect will also offer sponsored roaming services providing instant access to Vodafone's global network footprint and maritime mobility solutions offering hybrid communication systems for vessels

“We now have enhanced scale to support our customers to manage their costs and grow their businesses in an ever-evolving landscape,” Wilson added.

