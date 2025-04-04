OpCore set to become major European hyperscale platform with iliad, InfraVia deal

Under the agreement, InfraVia acquires a 50% stake in OpCore, with both companies committing financial resources to accelerate the data centre firm's expansion, including the development of new facilities exceeding 100 MW capacity across Europe.

Several projects are already in progress, with new data centres planned for iliad 's home market of France, supporting President Macron's €109 billion initiative to compete with the US and its OpenAI -led Stargate project .

“Europe needs independent data centre platforms more than ever before as these infrastructures, dedicated to storing and processing vast amounts of data, are essential enablers for a thriving ‘made in Europe’ AI ecosystem,” said Thomas Reynaud, CEO of the iliad Group and chair of OpCore.

InfraVia’s purchase of a stake in OpCore was first announced back in December but returned to the headlines back in January as Paris held the AI Action Summit, when iliad pledged to invest €2.5 billion into OpCore to build out data centre capacity.

Vincent Levita, founder and CEO of InfraVia, said: “We’re determined to invest massively alongside the iliad Group to turn OpCore into a European leader in hyperscale data centres.

“Achieving this goal means investing at an unprecedented scale to meet the exponential market demand and help shape a robust and sovereign European digital ecosystem.”

Iliad’s OpCore expansion adds to other investment projects, including its B2B cloud subsidiary, Scaleway, which is expanding its AI computing capacity .

Scaleway has been investing in GPUs, adding around 5,000 to power AI training and inference workloads for enterprises.

