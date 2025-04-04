Vodafone upgrades Scotland's electricity network with SPEN partnership

The move will also result in the telecoms giant managing its Operational Network Operations across Scotland’s electricity transmission and distribution networks.

Under this contract, Vodafone will upgrade SPEN’s telecoms systems, which includes a network spanning 19,500 substations, 23,000km of overhead lines and 41,000km of underground cables, supplying power to two million homes and businesses in central and southern Scotland.

Vodafone will also provide fixed, mobile and satellite connectivity, along with maintenance and operational services, to help secure SPEN’s electricity network and quickly resolve faults.

Vodafone UK, head of key accounts, Tom Stockwell, said: “We have a strong track-record in helping our energy customers with their digital ambitions and we are delighted that SPEN has selected us as its trusted partner to maintain and modernise its infrastructure.

“It is not only about future-proofing SPEN’s distribution and transmission networks but also using connectivity on The Nation’s Network to bring about new capabilities that benefit everyone – consumers, businesses and our environment. We are looking forward to working with SPEN on this exciting and innovative project.”

Paul Garston, SP Energy Networks’ head of smart grid operations, added: “We’re delivering the biggest upgrade our grid has ever seen, ensuring our electricity network supports a cleaner and greener future for us all.

“Having the right partners is key to achieving that ambition, so it’s great to welcome Vodafone on board to maintain and modernise our Operational Telecom infrastructure and ensure it continues to deliver for our customers and communities for years to come.”

RELATED STORIES

Vodafone staff risk bonuses over office attendance

Nokia partners with Vodafone Idea to upgrade IP backhaul network