Intel gets lifeline as TSMC agrees to foundry joint venture: report

The Information reports the two companies have agreed to form a joint venture, with TSMC set to own 20% of Intel ’s foundry business under terms of the tie-up.

The make-up of the remaining 80% wasn’t disclosed, though TSMC is understood to have approached fabless chip designers Nvidia , AMD , and Broadcom about a potential joint-venture takeover.

The White House has reportedly played a central role in brokering the agreement. However, it's unlikely that a future Trump administration would approve a deal that results in Intel becoming fully foreign-owned.

Investors reacted positively to the news, with Intel’s volatile stock price rising to $22.43, up from earlier in the day at $20.94.

The company’s stock had previously taken a hit this week following its annual Vision event , where new CEO Lip-Bu Tan laid bare the scale of the challenges ahead, urging shareholders and customers to “be brutally honest with us”.

In a twist of industry irony, TSMC could soon own a slice of the foundry business it left in the dust. TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer, while Intel foundries reported a $7 billion operating loss in 2023.

Now structured as an independent subsidiary, Intel’s foundry unit has been the subject of months of speculation, with a sell-off viewed as a potential way to fuel the company’s coffers. Intel has laid off 15% of its workforce and scaled back several factory projects as part of cost-cutting measures.

Qualcomm had previously expressed interest in Intel , but its interest cooled over concern about the complexity of any potential deal.

The takeover reports come after TSMC unveiled plans to invest $100 billion to bring chip manufacturing to the US — a move prompted by President Trump’s threat of hefty tariffs on semiconductor imports from Southeast Asia .

