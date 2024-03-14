Google Cloud’s Adaire Fox-Martin to become Equinix CEO

Effective of late Q2 2024, the detailed succession plans will also see Peter Van Camp, currently executive chairman, will step down from his formal responsibilities as a board member and instead take the role of special advisor to the board.

“I am confident that Adaire’s capabilities and experience will be deeply additive to our team and our culture, helping us meet the evolving needs of our customers, fuel our growth and unlock the extraordinary power of Platform Equinix,” said Meyers.

“I am grateful to our board for their support of my desired transition timeline, and excited to assume the Executive Chairman role and actively support Adaire as she leverages her tremendous global experience to extend and expand our market leadership.”

Fox-Martin boasts a 25-year career in the technology sector, most recently serving as president of go-to-market for Google Cloud and head of Google Ireland.

In this role, she led Google Cloud’s go-to-market teams globally which comprises sales, professional services, partner ecosystem and customer success.

Before joining Google, she held senior global positions at the likes of SAP and Oracle. At SAP, she was a member of the SAP executive board, with responsibility for global sales and service.

She also served as president for SAP Asia Pacific and Japan, president of Google Cloud International, and head of Google Ireland. In addition, she has been a member of the Equinix board of directors since 2020.

“Charles has been a driving force at Equinix for the past 14 years and this transition enables his continued involvement while also adding Adaire’s significant depth and breadth of experience,” said Van Camp.

“We have had tremendous success with our leadership model and as I step into an advisory role with the company and hand the executive chairman role to Charles, I do so with immense optimism that this executive team will enable us to unlock the enormous opportunity ahead.”

Meyers joined Equinix in 2010 and was appointed CEO in 2018. During his tenure, the company extended its Platform Equinix offering to more than 70 markets across 33 countries and evolving the platform to support hybrid and multi-cloud.

During this time, the company saw a 6x increase in revenue and added more than $80 billion in equity value.

“Coupled with my passionate belief in the vision, mission and values of Equinix, I am excited to leverage my experience in driving business transformations and building for scale to drive continued innovation and growth at Equinix,” said Fox-Martin.