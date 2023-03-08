The C-Suite Hotseat - Episode 1 - Ana Nakashidze
For our first episode of the C-Suite Hotseat, Saf Malik is joined by Ana Nakashidze, CEO of AzerTelecom.
Nakashidze discusses the state of the Azerbaijan's connectivity, the Digital Silk Way project and the progression of female leadership in the telco industry.
Be sure to catch the next episode of the C-Suite Hotseat, where we will be joined by Katherine Ainley, CEO of Ericsson UK & Ireland and Blessing Makumbe, VP and head of digital services for Ericsson UK & Ireland.