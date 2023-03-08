Free Trial
News

The C-Suite Hotseat - Episode 1 - Ana Nakashidze

Saf Malik
March 08, 2023 11:06 AM
C-suite hotseat cover image.jpg

For our first episode of the C-Suite Hotseat, Saf Malik is joined by Ana Nakashidze, CEO of AzerTelecom.

Nakashidze discusses the state of the Azerbaijan's connectivity, the Digital Silk Way project and the progression of female leadership in the telco industry.




Be sure to catch the next episode of the C-Suite Hotseat, where we will be joined by Katherine Ainley, CEO of Ericsson UK & Ireland and Blessing Makumbe, VP and head of digital services for Ericsson UK & Ireland.

