EXCLUSIVE: Avelacom connects AWS São Paulo to support B3 crypto trades
Ben Wodecki
April 07, 2025 04:30 PM
Avelacom's AWS Map, April 2025

Low latency network solutions provider Avelacom has added AWS São Paulo to its portfolio of direct cloud connectivity locations, providing institutional crypto trading firms with streamlined access to Brazil’s B3 exchange.

The new infrastructure allows firms hosting their systems on AWS to connect directly to both testing and production environments at B3, which is becoming an increasingly active venue for crypto derivatives.

The addition also strengthens Avelacom’s presence in Latin America, complementing its global cloud and data centre footprint across Asia Pacific, Europe, and the US.

“São Paulo is becoming an important location on the global crypto trading map,” Aleksey Larichev, CEO of Avelacom, told Capacity. “By adding AWS Direct Connect here, we’re helping bridge the gap between traditional exchanges like B3 and the crypto-native world — both of which depend on low-latency connectivity and maximum uptime.”

B3’s expansion into crypto derivatives has driven demand for faster connections between AWS São Paulo and other global AWS regions.

Avelacom aims to meet this demand with Direct Connect access to cloud regions in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, Dublin, London, Frankfurt, and now São Paulo.

The São Paulo deployment is hosted at Equinix SP4, the data centre aligned with AWS’s South America region, and features an ultra-low latency São Paulo–Tokyo route that reduces round-trip times by more than 25 milliseconds compared to standard network paths.

The upgraded route is particularly suited for firms deploying latency-sensitive strategies such as arbitrage and market making, Avelacom said.

The São Paulo expansion follows Avelacom’s network upgrade last December, which introduced new points of presence to strengthen interconnectivity between the US and Mexican financial markets.

Topics

Newsdata centreFinancialInvestment & FinanceData CentresFibre
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
