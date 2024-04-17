Marika Auramo named CEO of Vodafone Business
Appointments

Jack Haddon
April 17, 2024 09:58 AM
Marika Auramo Vodafone Business

Auramo will replace Giorgio Migliarina, who has been serving as interim CEO since September 2023, on July 1 of this year.

Auramo joins Vodafone from SAP, where she headed up the go-to-market strategy for its product portfolio across 89 countries. Auramo most recently served as chief business officer for EMEA at SAP, but held a number of roles in the 25 years she was an employee of the German enterprise technology business.

Auramo will become a member of Vodafone’s Executive Committee, starting on the same date as her entry into the new role.

“I am delighted that Marika will be joining Vodafone to lead our business division, a key growth driver,” said group CEO of Vodafone Margherita Della Valle. “She brings extensive B2B experience from the IT industry, and I look forward to welcoming her as a member of our Executive Committee.”

Auramo said she was looking forward to working with Della Valle and the wider management team.

“Vodafone Business has strong growth opportunities ahead, as large corporates, SMEs and the public sector look to adopt more digital tools to enhance growth and productivity,” she said.

Vodafone Business reported service revenue growth of 5% at the Group’s third quarter trading update.

Auramo joins at a time when the business is poised to capitalise on increasing adoption of new digital services, such as cloud, security and IoT.

