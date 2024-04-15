MEF Forum appoints Console Connect CTO to board

Gampe has been in role as chief technology officer for console connect, a network as a service platform acquired by PCCW Global in 2017, since 2014.

He has led multidisciplinary teams globally for over 20 years and has significant experience in all aspects of the software industry.

MEF Forum is a non-profit industry forum of network, cloud, and technology providers collaborating to define a new era of Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offerings. It develops standards, certifications, and APIs that accelerate automation and empower enterprise digital transformation throughout the ecosystem.

Gampe praised MEF’s founder and president Nan Chen, CTO Pascal Menezes and COO Kevin Vachon for “doing an amazing job building a community of likeminded professionals seeking to support the global industry of network, cloud, and technology providers.”

“I hope to make a positive contribution,” Gampe added.

Other board members include Dave Ward, chief technology officer at Lumen, Mirko Voltilini, vice president, innovation at Colt Technology Services and Mike Troiano, senior vice president – product & pricing at AT&T Business.