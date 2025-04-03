1547 and Harrison Street expand Pacific presence with DRFortress acquisition

1547 and investment management firm Harrison Street have announced the acquisition of DRFortress, Hawaii’s largest carrier-neutral data centre, from GI Partners.

GI Partners originally acquired a majority stake in DRFortress in January 2020. Under their stewardship, the company nearly doubled its colocation capacity.

“Hawaii serves as a strategic gateway for connectivity in the Pacific, and DRFortress has established itself as a vital interconnection hub for businesses and global networks alike,” said J. Todd Raymond, CEO & managing director of 1547.

“By bringing DRFortress into our connectivity-focused platform, we’re expanding customer access to cloud providers, submarine cable systems, and international markets — while maintaining its carrier-neutral foundation and continuing to scale to meet growing demand.”

Following the acquisition, DRFortress’ existing leadership team, including co-founders Fred Rodi and Rosa White, will remain in place.

“Investing in essential digital infrastructure that meets the growing demand for secure, high-capacity interconnection is core to our strategy,” said Michael Borchetta, managing director at Harrison Street.

“DRFortress plays a significant role in supporting businesses across Hawaii and the broader APAC region, and we look forward to working alongside 1547 to expand its services.”

Over the past five years, we’ve been proud to support DRFortress’ growth as Hawaii’s leading interconnection hub,” said Mark Prybutok, managing director and head of data infrastructure at GI Partners.

“Fred, Rosa, and the entire DRFortress team have built an exceptional platform, and we are confident that 1547 and Harrison Street are the right development partners to lead its continued success.”

The acquisition was facilitated with Bank Street Group LLC serving as the exclusive financial advisor, while legal advisory services were provided by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP for GI Partners and DRFortress, and DLA Piper for 1547 and Harrison Street.

