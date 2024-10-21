Nokia partners with VNPT to deploy 5G technologies across Vietnam

Nokia will deploy equipment from its 5G AirScale portfolio to provide digital infrastructure to improve 5G connectivity in Vietnam.

“Nokia is proud to be VNPT's strategic partner in introducing 5G which will deliver future-ready communications solutions that will help accelerate Vietnam's digital future," said Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia. “Our local 5G production is further enhancing our strong bond with the country.”

Nokia will deploy technologies like its AI-based 5G MantaRay network management solution to improve VNPT’s network operation efficiency.

The companies previously worked together to bring fibre broadband to homes and businesses in Vietnam .

“Collaborating with Nokia will enable VNPT to rapidly deploy a world-class 5G network and meet the growing demands of our customers in Vietnam, 5G will serve as the foundation that will drive Vietnam’s economic development and societal progress, thereby accelerating its journey towards becoming a digital economy,” said Huynh Quang Liem, CEO of VNPT.

VNPT is the second Vietnamese operator to leverage Nokia’s 5G AirScale technologies in recent weeks after it partnered with Viettel Group to support 5G networks in the Southeast Asian country.

