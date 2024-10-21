Conversations at Capacity Europe 2024's Empowered Network Breakfast

Last week, The Empowered Network Breakfast, hosted by Verizon and Infinera, took over the Sky Bar at London's InterContinental hotel, in partnership with the Women in Tech World Series, promoting diversity and inclusion within the tech industry and exploring how allyship can drive innovation.

The event centred around "Pushing the boundaries of innovation through allyship," emphasises the importance of supportive partnerships in fostering creativity and progress in the technology sector.

Other key themes included:

Attracting talent from outside the industry

Skills development

Collaboration and empowerment

Wellbeing & mental health in the workplace

Attendees shared their thoughts and feelings about fostering inclusivity across the four topics to instil ideas about driving cultures where all can contribute and succeed.

Jennifer Parkhill, senior director for program and project management at Verizon Partner Solutions suggested it was the most diverse mix of men and women compared to previous breakfast events.

The ideas shared by attendees included creating intimate events for staff to encourage them to share their experiences.

Instead of the conventional staff survey, attendees spoke of creating safe environments where staff could openly speak their mind.

Another suggestion raised by attendees at the breakfast event to foster improved cultures was the need to encourage people to get out during the day.

Instead of requiring people to stay at their desks when working from home, it was suggested that leaders encourage positive actions for their staff’s mental health, such as going for a walk or a run or taking breaks while working from home.

"Nobody ever has their best ideas sat in front of a screen," one attendee said.

Among the other suggestions for encouraging allyship suggested during the breakfast was making it easier for staff to understand the benefits.

Many businesses offer benefits to staff, such as counselling and staff wellbeing services, but many staff aren't aware they're available.

Another central focus was the importance of education in driving change, emphasising the mantra of "education and reputation" as vital cogs in fostering a more inclusive tech environment.