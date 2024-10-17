Altibox Carrier's role in energy, connectivity and capacity expansion

Hear from Anders Grand, Senior Director and Regional Managing Director of Europe and Major Accounts at Ciena, Oyvind Espedalen, CTO at Altibox Carrier, and Kjetil Okland, Project Manager at Altibox Carrier, as they speak with Capacity's Nadine Hawkins.
They discuss why the Nordic countries are becoming a key location for data centre deployments, what Altibox is doing to build networks, how they plan to meet the growing demand for increased capacity and faster connectivity, and what steps they are taking to address the rising power consumption of data centres.