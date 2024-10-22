Fostering innovation in tech: An Interview with Nisha Dutt

As a leader in a predominantly male-dominated field, Nisha Dutt, CEO of Subex recognises that gender challenges are prevalent across various industries.

However, in tech and telecoms, these issues can be particularly pronounced due to the lower number of women entering the field.

"This creates a domino effect," she explains, "where the intake of women is slow, and the chances of them reaching leadership roles become even slimmer."

She emphasises the importance of encouraging more women to pursue STEM education as a solution to this problem.

"If you look at a simple Google search for top tech CEOs, you'll find a list full of men," Dutt points out.

"We need to change that narrative."

Dutt’s personal journey into tech began with her intrinsic interest in sciences and technology. To gain confidence and expertise, she invested in building her technical skills early on.

"Understanding the nuances of the industry is critical," she says. "In tech, leadership is rooted in substance. People respect leaders who understand tech and can lead from a place of knowledge."

For women aspiring to assert themselves in the tech space, Dutt offers straightforward yet powerful advice. "Cultivate intellectual curiosity and rigour," she urges. "Respect is earned through excellence, and content is crucial in this industry."

Another essential point she raises is the concept of work-life balance. "In my opinion, work-life balance is a myth. Instead, aim for work-life integration," she suggests.

Life can be unpredictable, with some days requiring more time at work and others dedicated to family. "Don’t think of work as a separate event in your life; integrate it," she advises.

Dutt also emphasises the importance of seeking mentors—both male and female—who can support and challenge women in their career paths. "And don't hesitate to ask for what you deserve," she adds.

"There’s immense power in knowing your worth and advocating for it. Women in tech bring unique perspectives and strengths, and we need more of that at every level of the industry."

Cultural perspectives on workplace equality

Dutt’s experience extends beyond the borders of her own country; she has worked across multiple nations, including India and Kenya.

"Work culture is rooted in specific cultural contexts, and inclusivity often reflects the values and norms of that society," she explains.

In India, for instance, societal expectations around family roles can heavily influence women's career decisions.

"I have actively advocated for policies that align with local needs," she states, noting that flexible working hours and family support initiatives can help bridge the gap between personal and professional lives.

One of the pressing issues Dutt addresses is the gender pay gap, which persists globally. "Equitable pay is foundational to creating a truly inclusive workplace," she asserts.

Closing this gap not only creates a fairer work environment but also provides women with the confidence to step out into the workforce.

As technology continues to innovate rapidly, so has Dutt's leadership style. "Initially, I focused heavily on staying current with industry trends," she admits.

However, over time, she learned that innovation thrives in a culture of experimentation. "I encourage my teams to experiment, fail fast, learn quickly, and adapt," she explains.

Dutt has embraced a leadership approach characterised by high autonomy and accountability. "I give teams the freedom to explore new ideas while holding them accountable for results," she states. This balance has proven key to driving innovation while remaining aligned with strategic goals.

Dutt emphasises the importance of creating an inclusive environment to manage diverse teams effectively. "Diversity isn't just about who's on the team; it’s about ensuring everyone feels empowered to contribute," she says.

She actively encourages open dialogue, making it a point to ensure that everyone speaks up during meetings.

Fostering innovation through collaboration

At Subex, where Dutt leads, the company has initiated programs designed to boost innovation. One such initiative is the "AI Factory," where teams are given the resources and freedom to explore cutting-edge ideas that might shape the future of the tech industry. "These teams can fail without repercussions, and that’s vital for innovation," she explains.

Moreover, Dutt emphasises the importance of co-creating with clients. By enrolling clients as partners in the innovation process, Subex ensures that ideas are developed with real-world applicability in mind.

"No idea is created in isolation," she notes. "We need to engage our clients early in the process."

Looking ahead, Dutt is committed to taking bold steps in technology and fostering inclusivity within her organisation.

"Our focus is on AI-driven solutions and advanced data analytics," she shares, underscoring the importance of harnessing data effectively.

In terms of inclusivity, Dutt has set specific targets for hiring, particularly for bringing more women into leadership roles. "Diverse voices are crucial in decision-making," she believes.

