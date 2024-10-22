Ericsson and Wipro drive ODIDO’s billing overhaul

The migration, which occurred in August 2024 over a single weekend, transitioned ODIDO to the cloud-native Ericsson Billing platform hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), enabling the roll-out of innovative 5G services, including the Netherlands' first 5G fixed-wireless access (FWA) service, Klik&Klaar.

Søren Abildgaard, CEO of ODIDO said: “We’ve just done a billing migration with zero faults. It’s like performing open-heart surgery on a marathon runner, while they’re still running.”

The migration, executed by Wipro as the end-to-end system integrator, reduces ODIDO’s technical debt and improves operational efficiency, paving the way for future innovation and scalability.

Mats Karlsson, head of business and operations support systems at Ericsson said: “This transformation ensures ODIDO can deliver superior service experiences at scale, meeting the growing demands of 5G.”

The new billing platform allows ODIDO to streamline its operations, automate billing processes, and position itself for future growth by capitalising on the expanding demand for 5G services in the Dutch market.

Ericsson reaches 50th 5G charging customer

In a separate announcement, Ericsson has hit a significant milestone by securing its 50th customer for its 5G Charging system.

The solution, which enables Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to monetise their 5G networks, is essential for transforming service delivery and maximising revenue from emerging 5G use cases.

Karlsson added: “This milestone reflects our commitment to delivering efficient, flexible charging systems that power the evolution of 5G services globally. Our charging platform is a vital part of CSPs’ ability to capture sustainable revenue.”

Ericsson’s 5G Charging system is now live with 20 customers worldwide, helping CSPs unlock new opportunities in 5G service innovation.

