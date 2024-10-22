NRK taps Juniper Networks for IP-based broadcasting infrastructure

Norway’s public service broadcaster will use Juniper’s MPLS-based, automated Wide-Area Network (WAN) to underpin its live and on-demand TV, radio and online media broadcasting services.

“NRK's production network is crucial for us to produce world-class content across Norway and engage with our audience,” said Pål Nedregotten, chief technology officer and chief product officer at NRK. “It is imperative that we invest in the most robust and scalable technology available to meet our requirements. I am confident that NRK now has a sustainable, flexible networking platform that will carry the organisation into the future.”

NRK’s new network will provide the broadcaster with fast and reliable connectivity while also improving the quality of experience for end users consuming its content.

The network is designed so NRK can easily manage and operate it through cloud-optimised hardware and automation software capable of real-time traffic engineering.

“Broadcast content, especially when it is live, must be delivered without jitter or latency every time, otherwise it will have a very poor user experience,” said AE Natarajan, EVP and chief development officer at Juniper Networks. “NRK understands that it must make every connection count and has embraced the power of WAN automation to deliver superior user experiences, both for its subscribers and its operations teams.

“This automated network is ideal for straightforward new service delivery, too, enabling NRK to accelerate innovation, delighting its audiences with creativity.”

