Microsoft and UK govt forge 5-year deal for digital transformation

Microsoft has signed a five-year deal with the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) in a bid to boost the public sector.

The move, effective from 1 November, will provide enhanced access to a range of AI-powered products and services, designed to facilitate digital transformation and innovation within eligible public sector firms.

As a result, these companies will benefit from cost savings on key Microsoft offerings, including Microsoft 365, the Azure cloud platform and Business Applications.

Notably, this agreement marks the first-time access to Microsoft 365 Copilot, a tool that integrates generative AI into Microsoft’s suite of productivity apps.

The initiative also aims to address the digital skills gap in the workforce.

Microsoft is already rolling out new certifications and training programs tailored for public sector employees. Additionally, the technology giant plans to host workshops and provide self-paced learning opportunities, equipping government users with the necessary skills to thrive in an AI-driven environment.

Microsoft UK, CEO, Clare Barclay, said: “AI technologies present a unique opportunity to transform public services and fuel the UK’s economic growth.

“This exciting new five-year partnership will mean Microsoft can continue to support the UK Government to create a world-class, digital-first public sector infrastructure, that will improve service delivery for citizens across the whole of the UK and create opportunities for all.”

This comes as the UK government aims to accelerate innovation within the public sector, enhance efficiency and improve cross-departmental collaboration.

This partnership also aligns with broader economic objectives, as recent research from Public First revealed that digital technology adoption could add £550 billion to the UK’s GDP by 2035.

CCS, chief commercial officer, Roger Gonourie, added: “This agreement will support eligible public sector organisations to pursue their digital transformation and innovation ambitions, by enabling them to benefit from leveraging the size and scale of the UK public sector.

“It shows CCS’s continued commitment to providing maximum commercial value for our customers, removing barriers to growth across the public sector. It’s about securing a better future for us all.”

