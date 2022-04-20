Nokia to supply Microsoft’s data centre networks

The deal expands the long-standing relationship between the two companies, who have been working together to develop scaled, agile and resilient networking to the data centre space.

It also builds on the collaboration between the two as part of the open-source SONiC initiative to develop chassis-based platforms.

“Today’s data centres have their own unique operational challenges, and Nokia has been working closely for some time now with Microsoft to understand its evolving data centre needs and requirements. Our expertise in building high-performance, chassis-based systems was a key factor in our selection,” said Vach Kompella, vice president of the IP networks division, Nokia.

Specifically, Nokia will supply its 7250 IXR chassis-based interconnect routers to support high-density 400GE applications in Microsoft’s tier-II network architecture. The company will also supply fixed-form-factor platforms into other Microsoft network applications.

“Nokia’s platforms were a natural choice to deliver the massive-scale interconnectivity that Microsoft requires," said David Maltz, technical fellow and corporate vice president at Microsoft Azure Networking.

"Nokia brings density, performance and flexibility to Microsoft’s data centre networks and cloud environments and is partnering with Microsoft to deliver chassis switches running the open-source networking operating system SONiC.”

The 7250 IXR offers a range of chassis-based and fixed-form-factor options for data centre top of rack, leaf, spine and super-spine applications.

The platforms also support port speeds up to 400GE, with a path to 800GE, along with comprehensive IP and Ethernet feature sets.

In related news, earlier this month Nokia CEO of Nokia, Pekka Lundmark, confirmed it will no longer operate in Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The news broke the day after Ericsson said it would pause its business in Russia indefinitely, with Lundmark telling Reuters: "We just simply do not see any possibilities to continue in the country under the current circumstances."