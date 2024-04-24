AtlasEdge buys two sites in Portugal, plans €500m investment

The sites mark the first stage in a strategic plan for Portugal by AtlasEdge, which will see the company invest more than €500 million in the coming years.

The sites are located in Carnaxide, within the Lisbon Metropolitan Area, an area that the company describes as a “highly strategic destination” – in close proximity to Carcavelos, the landing point for several submarine cables.

The location allows customers to leverage the subsea gateway to Africa, Latin America, and the rest of Europe, making Lisbon a vital connectivity hub.

The city’s tech scene is home to a number of Europe’s fastest-growing startups and has created a rapidly growing addressable market with strong demand for data centre capacity.

“Our entry into the Portuguese market provides us with a key foothold in one of Europe’s emerging tech hubs and a market where demand for capacity is rapidly outstripping supply,” said Giuliano Di Vitantonio, CEO of AtlasEdge.

“Strategic investments like this are only made possible by leveraging our combined expertise and valued customer relationships, and that is precisely what we have done since we launched AtlasEdge. The progress we have made to date has been remarkable, and our push into the Lisbon market represents a continuation of our bold and agile approach.”

The company’s Lisbon sites will be 100% renewable powered and have zero water wastage. As both sites come online and onboard customers over the next three years, they will significantly expand the options in a market experiencing significant growth.

Both sites will be delivered by AgileEdge, a proprietary strategy the company has developed that uses a mix of modular construction, traditional onsite build and smart supply chain management to enable rapid site development.

All AgileEdge facilities are designed to support high-density deployments in any room and any rack – an industry first.

This approach, AtlasEdge says, minimises construction waste and ensures AtlasEdge data centres are as energy-efficient as possible. Once fully operational, both sites will run on renewable power and will be able to recover and reuse 100% of waste heat.

The announcement consolidates AtlasEdge’s European footprint, which spans 20 different metros across 13 countries. In 2024 alone, the company announced new sites in Hamburg and Leeds and a key acquisition in Vienna.