Accelerate your Connectivity: direct and ultra-fast connection from Marseille to the world

How Telehouse has put itself at the centre of the global data centre market by establishing a presence in some of the world’s key connectivity hubs, including London, Paris, Frankfurt and Marseille. These are some of the most connected locations in Europe, with the London Docklands campus ranking first in the region.

Telehouse’s wide connectivity ecosystem, with direct connections to multiple cloud providers, broadcasters, media players and carriers such as Orange Wholesale.

Telehouse’s global development to help capitalise on terrestrial and subsea cable infrastructure. This activity included opening a new €250 million data centre in Paris and its first Thailand-based data centre, in Bangkok, where the company is aiming to make the facility the country’s first purpose-built data centre to achieve 100% power supply by renewable energy. In addition, the company announced plans for a major upgrade to its London Docklands-based Telehouse South and acquired three carrier-neutral data centres in Toronto, Canada.

How Orange provides robust infrastructure to reach Telehouse data centres in key markets and those in other parts of the world, with the company having a wide-reaching global network in regions including Europe and Africa.

Orange has a total of 450,000km of submarine cables and 45,000km of terrestrial fibre worldwide, and has been involved in multiple major subsea cable builds, including the transatlantic Dunant and Amitié cables and the 2Africa system. The 2Africa cable system, for instance, has a design capacity of up to 180Tbps and the recently launched Amitié a maximum capacity of 400Tbps. Orange also unveiled new 400G offers in December.

With such extensive networks and services across the world, Orange provides high-quality capacity to connect Telehouse data centres and cloud regions – making the two well-matched and with a wide footprint to offer resources to international customers.

Sani Slim, Managing Director France at Telehouse, Franck Morales, CMO at Orange Wholesale International, and Younès Stouky, Head of Product Marketing at Orange Wholesale International.

Sami SLIM – Managing Director France – TELEHOUSE

Sami is an engineering graduate of Télécom SudParis and the University of Michigan, and joined Telehouse in 2010 as a technical sales engineer. For 3 years, he was at the heart of Telehouse's data center and connectivity growth in France, before joining Telehouse Europe's Strategy department.

In 2014, he took charge of the sales department before being appointed Managing Director of Telehouse France in 2022. In this role, his mission is to accelerate Telehouse's growth, helping the group's customers and prospects improve their interconnection capabilities.

Sami Slim brings to Telehouse his passion for a free, neutral and open internet.

Franck MORALES – CMO – Orange Wholesale International

Franck oversees developing and managing the full product portfolio from building infrastructures, delivering Bandwidth and IP Services, as well as Voice, Messaging and Roaming Services.

Franck Morales’s 38 years in the industry have centered on the product and marketing, Network Infrastructures and managing strategic industry partnerships, giving him extensive knowledge of the global telecom ecosystem.

From 2013 to 2023, Franck has worked within Orange Business the B2B Division. His focus on product and strategic planning for both fixed and mobile technologies, paved the way for his position, over the last 2 years, of VP Evolution Platform. The aim of this strategic program was on building the future orchestrated cloud-native infrastructure, to ensure the delivery of real business outcomes, with use cases like SASE, Cloud Connectivity, and Cloud Services.

Prior to this role, Franck has led the connectivity portfolio and was instrumental in the company’s global transformation towards SD-WAN, orchestration, and virtualization.

Franck is also MEF Board Director, and a frequent and requested speaker promoting Orange and the MEF at global industry conferences, including MEF Quarterly meetings, SD-WAN Summit and other industry partner events.

Younès STOUKY – Head of Product Marketing - Orange Wholesale International

Younès has an engineering background with a degree from Supelec obtained in 2006. He joined the Marketing team at Orange Wholesale in 2020 as Product Manager for IPL services (point-to-point international connectivity product for Layer 1). He streamlined the portfolio to improve the Customer journey from presales to delivery and operational phase. In particular, focusing on the QoS offered and delivered to Orange customers which is key in order to grow for IPL sales.

Last year, Younès was appointed Head of Marketing Bandwidth Products and aims, with his team, to bring new routes to the market in order to offer more diversity, scalability and better performances to Orange customers.

Before joining Orange, Younès held several positions in Alcatel-Lucent in the APAC presales team managing mobile access network business and was based in Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok. In 2015, he joined the Paris Advanced Mobile Networks Solutions product line for Nokia.