Orange Wholesale
Michaël Trabbia talks to Capacity's Jack Haddon on his appointment as the CEO of the newly rebranded Orange Wholesale division, what this means for the business and how it aligns with Orange's recently unveiled Lead the Future strategy.
Forthcoming events
