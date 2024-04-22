euNetworks adds new high-density fibre network in Brussels

The new addition takes the company’s owned and operated metropolitan network count to 18 in Europe.

This is the latest of euNetworks investments in digital infrastructure in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg following the acquisition of a duct-based fibre network in Belgium in April 2023.

That acquisition, from an unnamed Belgium utility company, added unique routes in Brussels and long haul routes across Belgium to euNetwork’s footprint.

Since then, euNetworks has invested further in the Brussels metropolitan area, building additional diversity between data centre sites, clusters and network aggregation points.

The 41km of high-density fibre currently connects five data centres, with multiple diverse entry points.

The data centres include LCL’s Brussels-North facility, Digital Realty’s BRU1, BRU3 & BRU4 data centres and AtlasEdge Brussels BRU001, with more in the pipeline to be connected.

Dark fibre, long haul and metro wavelengths and Ethernet-based services are available across this footprint, with four diverse 100G Ethernet nodes to be installed.

The network also connects to other regional data centre clusters and hubs in Ghent, Antwerp, Charleroi and Saint Ghislain.

“Belgium is a growing digital hub, with significant investment in the region to support emerging technology trends such as IoT and GenAI, which drive Cloud adoption and strategies,” said Paula Cogan, CEO of euNetworks.

Cogan revealed that euNetworks have also expanded its local operations and sales presence.