AI-assisted Network Monitoring: Real or Hype?

Network monitoring is hard. Whether it’s limited visibility into diverse CDNs, cloud providers, flows with mixed telemetry, or scaling services — these challenges are front-and-center for every organization. And all while keeping costs low. Often with a small team. After all, if we want to do great things we need a great network.

Join us as we explore the challenges service providers face and what to do about it.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

Key principles of network monitoring, tools, and systems

How open-source solutions have enabled service providers

Where the evolution of network monitoring is going

Advice for shaping requirements tuned to service provider needs

The webinar will take place on 29th February at 7am PT, 10am ET, 3pm GMT and 4pm CET. Click here to register to register for free.

Meet our speakers:

Chris O'Brien. Sr Principal Product Manager, Kentik.

Chris O'Brien spent 10 years working as a network engineer, but got his start by manning the phones in the support department at a wireless ISP, helping customers trace cables, and restart their computer. He then moved up the ranks to work as a network engineer at several enterprises, culminating in leading network engineering at a company with 750 locations. Chris has always been obsessed with network monitoring. When an opportunity popped up to build network monitoring tools, he jumped and has been working with network and development teams to build monitoring ever since. Chris considers himself fortunate to release some of the most popular and innovative network monitoring tools in the world.

Josh Mayfield. Sr Director, Product Marketing, Kentik.

With over 15 years of experience in the computer and software security industries, Josh Mayfield is a product marketing leader with 18 years of experience in the software and technology space.Josh's passion is to create a safer internet by enabling organizations to protect their data and assets from cyber threats. He has a proven track record of leading product marketing and go-to-market strategy for several security solutions and has also contributed to multiple publications on topics such as incident response, purchased service agreements, and IT security.

Nina Bargisen. Director, Technical Evangelism, Kentik.

Nina Bargisen is Director of Technical Evangelism at Kentik, the network observability company. She has more than 20 years of experience as an active member of the global internet community. At Kentik, she focuses on supporting the company’s service provider users, drawing from her long experience as a peering coordinator and network planner/engineer. Nina has served on program committees and IXP boards, she is an active industry speaker, and she is co-chair of RIPE’s MAT Working Group. Prior to Kentik, Nina built the network for Subspace and played an instrumental role in securing the delivery of Netflix streaming traffic in EMEA and is expert in network observability for CDNs.