Vast Data Platform added to Google Cloud

By extending the platform’s global namespace with Google Cloud, organisations now have the flexibility to deploy multi-node Vast clusters either independently with Google Cloud or in conjunction with on-premises Vast clusters.

Part of the Vast Data Platform, the Vast DataSpace is a global namespace that offers unified, consistent data management layer to access, move, manage and protect structured and unstructured data across edge, on-premises and hybrid multi-cloud environments, beyond a single cluster.

Vast Data offers the industry’s most innovative, optimised, and secure data platform for AI workloads and applications, across any hybrid or multi-cloud environment,” said John Mao, vice president of technology alliances at Vast Data.

“Now we’re enabling Google Cloud customers to take advantage of Vast natively on their preferred cloud platform, simplifying hybrid cloud data management, protection and access to accelerated computing cloud services no matter where their data resides, enabling faster time to value and accelerating innovation.”

At the core of the VAST Data Platform is the Vast DataSpace, a global namespace designed to offer a unified and consistent data management layer across edge, on-premises, and hybrid multi-cloud environments.

Unlike traditional data management solutions limited to a single cluster, Vast DataSpace enables organisations to access, move, manage, and protect structured and unstructured data seamlessly across diverse infrastructure landscapes.

With this, Vast will help its customers and partners to simplify data management in hybrid cloud architecture, enable collaboration across distributed teams, accelerate feature engineering for AI and ensure cyber resiliency.