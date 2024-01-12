Google joins Humboldt subsea project between South America and Asia-Pacific

“The Humboldt project is a reflection of our longstanding commitment to Chile and is the latest in a series of existing digital infrastructure investments in the country and across Latin America,” said Brian Quigley, VP of global network infrastructure, Google Cloud, in a blog post.

“Accelerating Chile’s robust digital transformation strategy, Humboldt will join other infrastructure projects, including the Google data centre in Quilicura in powering Google services, the Google Cloud region in Santiago supporting customers across Latin America, the cross-Andes terrestrial connectivity between Chile and Argentina, and the Curie subsea cable linking Chile, Panama, and the West Coast of the United States.”

The system will be the first ever to directly connect South America and Asia-Pacific and once operational, will bolster network reliability and resilience across the Pacific by interconnecting the cables that comprise the South Pacific Connect project and adding a diverse cable route that links French Polynesia and Chile.

“The country is leveraging its potential to generate the growth that will help us improve the well-being and quality of life of the people,” said Juan Carlos Muñoz, transportation and telecommunications minister of Chile.

“These are projects that create employment and later, when they become a reality, improve the working conditions of thousands of people, in addition to placing Chile as a leader in the region and strengthening its position as the gateway from South America to the digital world."

Capacity first reported on these digital infrastructure projects back in March of 2022 in an interview with Francisco Moreno, Chile’s undersecretary of telecoms.

At the time Moreno spoke of numerous project the Chilean government is developing including, “the National Fiber Optic (Fibra Óptica Nacional), the Humboldt Cable, Fiber Optic Projects in Border Complexes, in addition to potential connections to private systems”.

“This new cable route will enhance Australia’s global connectivity and complement our work with Pacific countries to secure better access to the global digital economy,” said Hon Michelle Rowland MP, Minister for Communications of Australia.

"Economic vitality in my country relies on investments in the digital sector. We are thrilled to collaborate on the Humboldt project to continue advancing French Polynesia’s digital economy and keep Tahiti on the cutting edge of innovation," added President Moetai Brotherson of French Polynesia.

The project also holds political significance, and the US Department of State released a statement praising the project saying, “when complete (estimated 2026), this transformational project will increase the reach, reliability, and resilience of the Internet by adding a trusted and secure route across the Pacific”.

The collaboration follows the first Leaders’ Summit of the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity hosted in 2022, where President Biden hosted regional leaders, including Chile’s President Boric, to foster “economic integration and mobilizing responsible private investment in the Western Hemisphere”.

According to the US Department of State, “the Humboldt cable represents a concrete example of the potential for greater economic cooperation in the Americas”.

The Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy pledged to contribute $15 million to enable access to reliable internet connectivity in several Pacific Island countries.

“Google, our esteemed international partner, ensures that these works will adhere to the highest technical standards,” commented Patricio Rey Sommer, general manager of Desarrollo País.

“This achievement underscores the instrumental role of Desarrollo País' public-private partnership model in fostering Chile's growth.”