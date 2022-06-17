Calix opens cloud development centre in Bengaluru

The 2,000 sq metre Calix India Development Centre will also expand commercial operations and marketing as well as R&D, said the company.

Michael Weening (pictured), president and CEO, said: “We will continue to grow rapidly and steadily as we solidify our position as the premier cloud and software platforms company for top broadband businesses. This centre represents the next chapter of what promises to be an incredible journey for Calix.”

Meanwhile, Calix’s share price on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has dropped to a 12-month low of US$32.32. It peaked over the period at $79.97 at the end of 2021, and hasn’t been as low as it is now since February 2021.

Calix said a major focus of the development centre “will be to expand the development teams for the award-winning Calix Cloud platform”. It described this as “the industry’s only purpose-built platform that allows broadband service providers of all sizes to easily access real-time data, analytics, and automation to run an efficient and subscriber-centric business”.

Weening said about the centre: “I am really excited about what’s going to happen here. We believe there is a huge opportunity across every organization to put roles and jobs into this office. We are very proud of the culture we have built across Calix, a culture that is all about ‘better, better, never best’.”