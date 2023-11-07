Digital Realty welcomes AWS Direct Connect at Seoul campus

The new on-ramp will enable customers to access AWS services via a single cross connect as well as through ServiceFabric, Digital Realty's global service orchestration platform. The news makes Digital Realty's ICN10 data centre is the first carrier neutral facility to host an AWS Direct Connect on-ramp in Seoul.

Using this new on-ramp, Digital Realty customers in Seoul can connect their private infrastructure to the AWS Asia Pacific (Seoul) Region, delivering enhanced performance for hybrid architecture solutions.

"The addition of AWS Seoul Direct Connect extends Digital Realty's robust portfolio of Direct Connect locations into the rapidly growing Asia Pacific region and will drive an exponential increase to connection density of PlatformDIGITAL,” said Chris Sharp, chief technology officer, Digital Realty.

“The availability of cloud on-ramps, an extensive community of local and global carriers, as well as intelligent orchestration through ServiceFabric will provide our customers with comprehensive options to modernise their edge-to-cloud networking architectures."

AWS Direct Connect delivers the high throughput and reliability required for data-intensive applications such as AI by providing a dedicated and secure connection, as a result sensitive data traffic travels between trusted endpoints for improved security and privacy.

For its part, PlatformDIGITAL provides the physical meeting place where AWS customers and partners can establish direct connections to AWS, to enhance hybrid IT solutions.

"With AWS Direct Connect, you can transfer data privately and directly from your data centre, office, or colocation environment into and out of AWS. These private connections can reduce your network costs, increase bandwidth throughput, and provide a more consistent network experience than connections over the public internet,” said Emad Benjamin, general manager at AWS Direct Connect.

“Customers can choose dedicated 1 Gbps, 10 Gbps, and 100 Gbps connections, or work with an AWS Direct Connect delivery partner like Digital Realty for hosted connections with bandwidth from 50Mbps to 10 Gbps."