Google Cloud launches new region in Johannesburg

“We were initially drawn to Google Cloud's AI-focused services model because it aligned with our mission of revolutionising healthcare in South Africa. But the support we've received from Google Cloud has superseded this scope,” said Luis da Silva, CEO, Heathbridge.

“The launch of the new Google Cloud region in South Africa takes this support to the next level. With improved performance, compliance, and availability, we'll be able to deliver new and innovative healthcare services to South African patients and providers faster than ever before.”

As a result of this latest infrastructure, businesses across the continent can now access high-performance, secure and low-latency cloud services.

“We celebrate the opening of the new cloud region at a time where we have been reflecting on the transformative impact the Advanced Data Analytics Management Platform (ADAM), built on Google Cloud's infrastructure, has had on African telecoms,” commented Mohanoe Mokhitli, general manager, data & analytics centre of excellence, MTN Group.

According to Niral Patel, director of Google Cloud – Africa, the Google Cloud region in Johannesburg will “accelerate the African tech ecosystem, providing organisations with the resources they need to scale, innovate, and compete in the global marketplace. We are excited to partner with organizations across the continent and help them discover the advantages of digital transformation”.

“Pepkor IT is extremely excited that Google Cloud is opening a local cloud region in South Africa,” said Gabrie Gouws, chief innovation officer, Pepkor IT.

“As a company, we selected Google Cloud as our strategic partner to enable business and technology transformation four years ago, already with fantastic successes in our end user, data analytics and solutions environments."

The Johannesburg region brings Google’s network to a total of 40 cloud regions and 121 zones, which together brings Google Cloud services to over 200 countries and territories globally.

“We are excited about the opportunity Google’s new cloud region offers African enterprises to transform and to be more globally competitive in sectors like Agriculture, Retail, Healthcare, Telecommunications and Financial Services,” added Shyam Ranchod, Google Alliance leader, Deloitte Africa.

The new region is connected to Google’s secure network, comprising a system of high-capacity fibre optic cables both terrestrial and subsea.