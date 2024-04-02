ZainTECH acquires AWS partner Citrus Consulting

Citrus Consulting, Redington’s consulting and transformation services arm, is a regional Amazon Web Services (AWS) advanced consulting partner. Through this acquisition it underscores ZainTECH’s aim of supporting customers in the region maximise their return on investment from cloud technologies and accelerating time-to-value using AWS.

“By welcoming Citrus Consulting into the ZainTECH ecosystem, we are enriching our ability to deliver comprehensive cloud-based digital solutions that ensure quick and tangible benefits for our clients,” said Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH.

“This deal is a strategic step towards reinforcing our position as a leader in the cloud services domain, directly aligned with our mission to accelerate the digital transformation journey for businesses across the region.”

With a strong operational footprint across the Gulf Cooperation Council, Citrus Consulting contributes nearly 30 AWS-certified engineers and a portfolio of clients to ZainTECH’s cloud operations.

This will enable ZainTECH’s the ability to offer regional organisations, and in Saudi Arabia in particular, the ability to leverage AWS cloud solutions.

It will also enable strict adherence to each country’s regulatory and data residency requirements.

“Together with ZainTECH’s capabilities, Citrus Consulting will be stronger in delivering innovative services that cater to the evolving needs of regional customers and better amplify their cloud transformation journeys,” added Viswanath Pallasena, chief executive officer, Redington MEA.

“This deepens our relationship with ZainTECH and marks a significant milestone for Citrus, offering exciting opportunities for all our stakeholders. We are thrilled about the positive impact this will have on the overall market.”

Once the acquisition is complete, subject to regulatory approvals and conditions, Citrus Consulting will integrate into ZainTECH’s Cloud Center of Excellence for AWS.

This will further bolster ZainTECH’s AWS service offerings to include advisory, infrastructure and security managed services, application modernization and transformation, as well as data & AI foundations and FinOps.