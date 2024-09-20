Microsoft promotes responsible AI with 2 new data centres

According to the companies, the first site co-founded and co-founded by both parties and supported by the UAE's Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council (AIATC)—will work on identifying, developing, and promoting best practices and industry standards for responsible AI in the Middle East and Global South.

Meanwhile, the second centre will involve expanding the technology giant’s AI for Good Research Lab in Abu Dhabi, focusing on AI projects that target important societal challenges.

In coordination with the Lab’s team in Nairobi, the expansion will emphasise the development of large language models (LLMs) for underrepresented languages.

Subscribe today for free

It will also work on enhancing food security and improving climate resilience through AI-powered analysis of high-resolution geospatial data, aimed at boosting disaster preparedness and response, the pair stated.

Microsoft vice chair and president of Microsoft, Brad Smith, said: “Today’s steps will add to the important progress Microsoft and G42 are making to broaden access to the responsible, safe, and secure use of artificial intelligence.

“We are committed to additional steps with G42 that advance responsible AI use for customers and that strengthen the relationship not only between our two companies but between our two countries.”

G42 group CEO, Peng Xiao, continued: “By advancing Responsible AI together with Microsoft, we are creating a framework for AI to serve all of humanity.

“These new centres reflect our shared vision for leveraging technology to solve real-world challenges, positioning Abu Dhabi as a global hub for AI innovation that prioritizes safety, trust and collaboration, especially across the global south.”

Register today

Unlock new business opportunities by joining industry leaders at Capacity Middle East 2024. Don't miss out on exclusive insights from top telecom, cloud and data centre experts.