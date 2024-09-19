Comment: Ericsson on why the UK must embrace 5G SA now

The UK has reached a pivotal point in its deployment of 5G. Since its launch in the UK over five years ago, geographical coverage has significantly improved, with 92% of premises now able to access a 5G signal outdoors from at least one mobile network operator.

Yet, despite these advancements, the UK is still trailing behind other countries when it comes to fully leveraging 5G. For example, UK 5G consumer satisfaction sits at a much lower 36% than compared to 53% in the US.

Introducing the “gold standard” of 5G

Initially, UK operators launched 5G using non-standalone architecture, leveraging on existing 4G infrastructure while introducing 5G capabilities. While this hastened the rollout, it falls short of delivering powerful 5G performance and differentiated service enablers as 5G promised.

A transition to 5G Standalone (5G SA), paired with widespread mid-band spectrum coverage which strikes the optimal balance of high coverage and capacity, is required to unlock the full performance and potential that 5G has to offer. Yet, our recent Mobility Report highlights a gap between overall 5G population coverage and mid-band coverage, which lags at only 30% across Europe, including the UK, as of late 2023.

To remain competitive, the UK must swiftly close this gap. Studies indicate that 97% of mid-band 5G user activities achieve a time-to-content of less than 1.5 seconds, potentially revolutionising digital services.

Unlocking 5G monetisation

Undoubtedly, upgrading existing network architecture requires additional investment. Yet, the industry continues to grapple with the well-known challenge of successfully monetising 5G.

Vodafone was the first to launch standalone 5G with Ericsson in 2023, followed by Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) in February 2024, and now telecoms firm BT has announced their standalone launch.

The good news is that 5G standalone can unlock differentiated connectivity through features like network slicing. This technology enables operators to create multiple virtual networks on a single physical infrastructure, each tailored for specific use cases.

Our analysis uncovers a revenue opportunity of $200 billion that operators could harness through network slicing applications.

Broadcast is one such application and last year we worked with ITN and Vodafone to use network slicing on a public 5G standalone network, powered by Ericsson's technology, to broadcast the historic King's Coronation to millions globally. We’ve also collaborated with VMO2 to showcase network slicing at Comic Con and partnered with BT and Qualcomm Technologies Inc. to demonstrate the capabilities of this technology in further use cases, namely mobile gaming and video conferencing.

The list of use case applications for network slicing goes on, and by harnessing its capabilities, 5G has the power to transform consumer and business customers’ experiences in a way never before achieved.

Rallying the right support

The deployment of 5G infrastructure faces regulatory challenges, particularly around planning permission and approvals. Here, the new Labour government needs to deliver on promises to prioritize reform to unlock investment and support the rapid rollout of mobile networks.

There’s a danger of missing out on potential economic benefits. A report by the previous UK Government’s Wireless Infrastructure Strategy suggests that widespread 5G adoption could add up to £159 billion to the UK economy.

Ensuring a bright future for 5G

Despite the UK’s significant progress in 5G rollout, much more needs to be done to ully harness its potential. Collaboration among operators, businesses, and the government is key to overcoming obstacles to widescale 5G standalone deployment.

Operators must also work to demonstrate the tangible benefits of 5G to both consumers and businesses, highlighting how it can enhance everyday experiences, streamline operations, and drive new revenue streams. By unlocking the full power of 5G, the UK can establish itself as a technology leader.

