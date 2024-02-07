Verizon Business adds multi-cloud management solution to NaaS offering

The new service enables businesses to control application components and network architecture across multiple cloud environments in a single unified online portal.

The new solution is designed to work with Verizon Business’ NaaS offering and simplify multi-cloud management as part of the NaaS flexible service-model fabric.

“The NaaS Cloud Management solution can revolutionise the way IT teams deploy and manage cloud applications and monitor multi-cloud connections, making the process simpler and more user-friendly than ever before,” said Debika Bhattacharya, chief product officer, Verizon Business.

“Being able to deploy workload connections quickly between different environments empowers organisations to scale cloud engineering and development processes, mitigate risk, and operate with minimal friction.”

NaaS Cloud Management offers quicker application connections and response times while providing better visibility into performance, process management, and network conditions across the multi-cloud environment.

The solution’s single view of cloud network and application performance provides insight into overall service health, network traffic, global network cloud connections and issue management tickets to name a few.

NaaS Cloud Management also enables users to establish connectivity between t public, private and hybrid environments, and between clouds and network infrastructure at the edge.

By standardising workload connectivity and offering a uniform procedure for security protocols, governance and configurations, NaaS Cloud Management consolidates complex multi-cloud networking processes into a simple, integrated network workflow that supports any business transformation.

As it’s designed to work with Verizon Business’ existing NaaS offering, customers can quickly provision and monitor secure cloud and connectivity services across multiple cloud service providers, through a single management portal.