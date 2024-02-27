Singtel and Broadcom partner on connectivity and edge computing

Singtel Paragon is an all-in-one orchestration platform for 5G and edge cloud.

The combination of the ultra-low latency, high reliability and network slicing capabilities of Singtel 5G, with VMware advanced virtualisation, cloud computing and software-defined edge technologies, enables enterprises to quickly deploy and manage mission-critical applications.

Through the partnership, enterprises using applications and services using the VMware Edge Cloud Orchestrator will be able to quickly access Singtel 5G without having to redesign their applications.

“Singtel’s priority is to make the benefits of 5G and MEC accessible to all enterprises, through innovations such as our patented Paragon platform,” said Bill Chang, CEO of Singtel’s Digital InfraCo.

“The positive industry reception and adoption of Paragon across various markets is affirmation of its effectiveness, and our collaboration with VMware, and now Broadcom, will allow us to extend Paragon’s benefits to its growing list of telco partners and enterprise customers. We will continue to expand the Paragon ecosystem, bringing on board more platforms and solution providers, to pave the way for digitalisation at scale.”

In order to advance this partnership, Singtel and Broadcom will establish a Joint Innovation Lab.

The lab will bring together 5G and edge-native application design experts, along with commercial model specialists, to ensure enterprises can easily onboard their VMware-based applications to Paragon.

The lab aims to foster innovation by enabling the development and testing process for new applications and therefore fast-tracking time to market.

“Singtel and Broadcom are combining our expertise in 5G, cloud infrastructure and software-defined edge to deliver an end-to-end MEC solution that will help enterprises accelerate adoption of 5G technology at the edge,” added Sanjay Uppal, vice president and general manager, software-defined edge division, Broadcom.

“Together with Singtel, we’re delivering Infrastructure as a Service and Container as a Service offerings to help enterprises power their edge-native applications. We share a mutual vision in the importance of network programmability at the software-defined edge to enable workloads to express their intent to the network, allowing dynamic and on-demand connectivity with the lowest latency.”