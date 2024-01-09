Doug Loewe is named chief executive officer of Kao Data

Loewe enters the role with over 35 years of experience building and leading numerous high performing teams and businesses within the global technology industry.

Specifically, Loewe has previously held senior positions at a host of respected companies including Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Virtus, Yondr, Interxion, Rackspace and CompuServe Network Services.

“Doug’s outstanding reputation for driving business strategy, growth and leading world-class teams truly speaks for itself, and on behalf of the shareholders and senior management team, I’m delighted to welcome him to Kao Data,” said David Bloom, founder and chairman, Kao Data.

“His visionary insight and ethos for entrepreneurialism will help us drive another step-change in performance as we seek to fast-track our ambitions across the European region, and scale our sustainable, secure, and advanced data centre platform, engineered for AI.”

At Kao Data Loewe will lead the next phase of the company’s growth strategy across the UK and continental Europe, accelerating the development of Kao Data’s high performance colocation platform engineered for AI and advanced computing into new territories and next-tier data centre hubs.

“For almost a decade, Kao Data has established an enviable reputation as a pioneer within the fields of AI and high-performance computing (HPC), and the company’s award-winning infrastructure, technical and operations teams are already trusted to host some of the industry’s most demanding, mission critical compute environments,” said Doug Loewe, CEO, Kao Data.

“With a rich heritage of delivering data centre excellence, and underlying principles that ensure sustainability and ESG are at the heart of every decision, it was a natural fit with the high-achieving values I have always held close, and I’m glad to join the organisation to lead the company’s next stage of corporate growth.”

Loewe joins Kao Data following the company establishing a new capital structure from its shareholders Infratil Ltd, Legal & General Capital, and Goldacre Noé Group, to invest £350 million into a new, industrial-scale data centre in Greater Manchester.

In November 2023, Kao Data launched its KLON-02 facility – its new 10MW NVIDIA DGX Read data centre - underpinning its Harlow campus as one of the UK’s preeminent locations for advanced computing.