Neos Networks announces two key additions to c-suite

The additions to the leadership team follow the appointments of new CEO Lee Myalland Craig Forrester to support the company as it eyes accelerated growth in UK business connectivity market. ‌

David Bruce brings over 16 years of experience to the role and previously held a range of senior roles with Virgin Media and Vodafone. After the recent expansion and upgrade of Neos UK network, David will work with clients across wholesale telecoms, the public sector and critical national infrastructure maximise the full benefit.

The expansion of Rees role to CTOO is in line with the company's commitment to improve customer experience by building networks that are easier to provide and consume, as well as easier to manage and easier to repair.

Lee Myall, CEO of Neos Networks said: “Neos is proud to operate one of the UK’s leading B2B connectivity networks, and for some of the most important organisations across CNI, telecoms, research and more. As our customers continue to pursue digital transformation and begin to leverage increasingly bandwidth hungry technologies such as AI and IoT, we’re in a great position to support them.

He continued: “David brings with him a wealth of experience in business transformation and has a proven track record in positioning companies for rapid growth. Meanwhile, Matt is the ideal candidate for building out a world of ‘tech-ops’ within Neos and has already supported the delivery of a range of products and platforms aimed at improving the end-to-end customer journey we provide.”

David Bruce, chief revenue officer, Neos Networks, said: “I’m delighted to join Neos in this next phase of our growth. The company has always had an incredibly strong reputation for putting customers first and I’m keen to maintain that as we partner with them to deliver on their growing connectivity needs.

Matt Rees, chief technology and operating officer, Neos Networks, said: “The added ‘O’, for operations, in my title carries a lot of significance, and is really a recognition of the approach we’ve been taking at Neos for a number of years now.

"We’re ensuring our network and product strategy remains grounded in customer experience, and is responsive to changes in behaviour, preferences, and new technology approaches too. To meet the growing demands of our customers in a particularly competitive market, we’ll continue to build an increasingly integrated end-to-end customer journey that is personalised, relevant and easy to consume.”