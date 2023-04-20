Myall leaves Kao Data for Neos Networks as new CEO

Myall joins Neos from Kao Data, where he is the chief executive, bringing his extensive commercial and operational knowledge in the technology and telecoms sector, as well as deep management experience of high growth businesses and transformation strategies.

Kao has thanked Myall for leading a period of unprecedented growth at the company. Under his leadership, Kao Data has become a multisite operator, with a fourth data centre set for development later this year, and the company has experienced exceptional customer and corporate expansion.

“We are delighted to welcome Lee to Neos. With a career spanning nearly three decades, he has extensive experience and deep knowledge of the sector, including an impressive track record in growing and leading telecoms businesses whilst enhancing operational performance," said Neos Networks board of directors.

"Lee is well positioned to accelerate the momentum already achieved at Neos as we look to strengthen our delivery of high-capacity end-to-end fibre connections across the UK.”

Prior to his time at Kao, Myall spent 15 years at Interoute, an operator of integrated network and enterprise services, where he had strategic and operational responsibility for the UK.

Colin Sempill will continue in the CEO role until Lee joins and will continue to focus on key strategic growth projects, including the leadership of the Network Rail telecoms upgrade project.

“I am excited to be appointed Chief Executive Officer of Neos," adds Myall.

"The company’s prospects are strong I’m looking forward to working with the team to ensure that Neos continues on its trajectory to be a leading telecoms provider for UK business.”