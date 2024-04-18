Are BT selling their Irish corporate business?

According the report Kirby has kicked off a process that was started and then slashed by her predecessor Philip Jansen four years ago.

BT Group have reportedly enlisted the services of Citi Group on a potential disposal of the unit, although discussions are at an early stage and may not result in a transaction.

BT Ireland has wholesale and business customers, but does not sell to consumers. It is the main alternative fixed line provider in Ireland.

Mayfair equity partners agreed a preliminary transaction with BT while Jansen was at the helm, but talks broke down in the spring of 2020.

Reports from 2019 valued the business between €300m and €400m.

If plans are underway it marks one of the first transactions that Kirby will be overseeing. UK-based Voadafone recently completed a strategic review of overseas assets that resulted in the planned sales of its Italian and Spanish businesses and a merger with Three in the UK.