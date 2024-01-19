AWS commits $15bn to cloud computing in Japan
Saf Malik
January 19, 2024 12:19 PM
Amazon Web Services (AWS) will invest US$15.24 billion in Japan by 2027 to boost cloud computing infrastructure that is critical to AI.

AWS is spending to expand its facilities in Tokyo and Osaka as it looks to meet growing customer demand, the company said in a statement.

This investment is on top of around $10 billion that AWS spent in the country between 2011 and 2022.

AWS first established its presence in Japan in 2009, opening a cloud region in Tokyo in 2011 and then in Osaka.

The investment comes amid the country’s growing AI sector. Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida previously met with Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI and Nvidia CEO Jansen Huang to discuss the country’s AI and semiconductor infrastructure.

Reports indicate that Japan is building its own version of ChatGPT that will use the Japanese language rather than English translations.

Big players in the market such as NEC, Fujitsu and Softbank all investing millions into AI systems based on large language models (LLMs).

