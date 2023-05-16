Orange Business bolsters management team with three new appointments

The company hopes that the new executives will combine their IT and digital expertise to drive the company’s transformation.

Usman Javaid, PhD has been named chief products and marketing officer. Javaid brings a strong product management, technology, and innovation background, combined with a broad knowledge of the enterprise market, from both the telco and digital worlds. He has more than 20 years of experience centred around building innovative technology products and driving large-scale business transformation.

Hriday Ravindranath has been named chief technology and information officer. Ravindranath is passionate about tech, leading change, and disrupting markets, whilst championing sustainability in business.

These two latest appointments round out the Orange Business leadership team, which also named François Fleutiaux as executive vice president, France, earlier this year. Fleutiaux has strong experience in driving profitable growth through transformation programs, as well as expertise in IT services and the integration world from previous executive positions including IBM.

“Our energised, global, and diverse leadership team is ready to nurture a new and positive culture within Orange Business as a trusted digital services company. Capitalising on our complementary skillsets, our partner ecosystem momentum, and our platform power, I am confident we are in a strong position to deliver exceptional digital experiences for our customers around the world,” explained Aliette Mousnier-Lompré, CEO at Orange Business.