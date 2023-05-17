HGC joins forces with DCConnect to launch Dedicated Internet Access service

HCG is a ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, by teaming up with Asia Pacific connectivity provider, DCConnect Global, the companies are able to launch Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) service from EdgeX by HGC on DCConnect digital platform.

It is believed that the need for full end to end automated service delivery will be served by the partnership.

Through EdgeX by HGC, DCConnect’s coverage has expanded to four additional points of presence in Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia and consequently brings to the market a feasible solution that can be deployed with ease, in scale and achieve real-time significance.

DIA is a gateway to expand point to point and cloud connectivity. Via EdgeX by HGC backed DIA service on DCConnect’s platform, OTTs and enterprises can now enjoy a unique edge infrastructure that is supported by software-defined (SDN) network.

DCConnect together with HGC have refurbished a platform for geo-sensitive and mission critical applications as well as a one-stop-shop where customers can experience more diverse and tailored options in scale and speed. By building on the strength of DCConnect and the global point of presence (PoP) and digital infrastructure presence of HGC, both parties can build further catering of customers in more locations to come and bring digital transformation to doorsteps.

Cliff Tam, senior vice president, global data strategy & operations of HGC’s international business said, “We are proud to announce our partnership with DCConnect to bring a more tailored and diverse digital content experience to more eyeballs. EdgeX by HGC offers faster and smoother service delivery. With our fully-meshed digital infrastructure and best in class one-stop connectivity, cloud, data centre solutions and EdgeX services, we are enabling partners to focus on pushing the boundaries of innovation to cater to market demands.”

Henry Lam, CEO of DCConnect Global said, "We are excited about our company's collaboration with HGC to launch this innovative Instant DIA service in Asia. The DIA service supported by an automatic SDN platform will provide unparalleled scalability and speed to customers, delivering unique and unmatched options.”