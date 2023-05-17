HORISEN integrates ChatGPT into its Business Messenger

HORISEN has unveiled the integration of ChatGPT into its Business Messenger, an omnichannel platform for messaging campaigns and customer communication.

With the addition of ChatGPT, HORISEN Business Messenger has enhanced its capabilities.

Using ChatGPT's Bot API, Business Messenger’s Easy Dialog chatting tool for maintaining one-to-one chats with the audience through their preferred channels, has been now has limitless possibilities for enhancing customer communication.

In addition, with chat support for SMS, WhatsApp, Telegram, Viber, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Google Business Chat, RCS, etc., HORISEN Business Messenger enables users to adopt an omnichannel approach, in combination with AI-generated content.

“As we constantly listen to the needs of our customers and the market, we quickly realised how much integration with OpenAI ChatGPT could benefit business messaging," said Fabrizio Salanitri, CEO of HORISEN.

"With fast response time and swift and precise answers to customer queries, it makes it possible for the company’s staff to focus on their daily business and more complex tasks. That is exactly what we do with our solutions. Our priority is that our customers focus on growing their business while we manage their messaging software. That is why our Business Messenger and ChatGPT are the match made in heaven.”

With its ability to comprehend natural language inquiries without any previous instruction or information about the user's context, ChatGPT is recognised as a valuable tool for businesses wanting to enter into dialogue with customers through messaging channels.